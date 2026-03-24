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The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has confirmed reports of overcrowding at the Accident and Emergency Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, following a viral video showing patients being treated on chairs and on the floor.

In a statement dated March 24, the Association said its independent checks and eyewitness accounts verified that the incident did occur, dismissing earlier suggestions that the footage may have been AI-generated.

The GMA noted that such situations, while concerning, are not unique to Korle-Bu, explaining that patient surges can overwhelm facilities and force health workers to improvise due to limited beds and space.

However, it pointed out that recent administrative directives by hospital management and the Ministry of Health may have contributed to increased admissions beyond the centre’s capacity. The Association cautioned that decisions taken without thorough assessment could compromise patient safety and quality of care.

To address the crisis, the GMA called for a comprehensive and coordinated response, including:



Improved bed management systems



Stronger collaboration between health facilities



Increased investment in equipment, logistics, and personnel

It also proposed upgrading nearby facilities such as Usher Hospital, Mamprobi Polyclinic, and Kaneshie Polyclinic to help absorb overflow cases.

Additionally, the Association recommended the establishment of a national emergency coordination system to track bed availability and improve patient referrals across the country.

The GMA has urged an urgent inter-agency meeting to develop lasting solutions, reaffirming its commitment to working with stakeholders to strengthen emergency care and ensure patients receive safe and timely treatment.

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