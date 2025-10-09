1 hour ago

The semi-final round of the Most Beautiful (GMB) 2025 took a dramatic turn as Bono Region’s Yeli and Central Region’s Afedziwa were eliminated from the competition.

The theme for the Justify Your Inclusion night was Folklore, where contestants showcased their talents and cultural heritage.

Afedziwa’s Emotional Exit

Afedziwa, representing the Central Region, performed as Nana Ayekra Adeboe, the first woman king of Denkyira, to honour the ancestral stool in strength and tradition.

Despite winning the most eloquent award, Afedziwa’s low votes didn’t secure her spot in the grand finale.

She leaves with four awards and 12 nominations.

Yeli’s Unfortunate Departure

Yeli, from the Bono Region, was also eliminated after demonstrating how the Dormaa carried the sacred flame through storms, hunger, and enemies, which is still burning bright in the Kwafie Festival.

Yeli goes home with eight nominations and two awards.

Etornam Steals the Show

Meanwhile, Etornam from the Volta Region stole the night with her stunning war dance, Atrikpui now Agbadza, which has transformed into a celebration and the heartbeat of the Ewe people.

Her performance earned her the Best Costume and Star Performance award, securing her spot in the grand finale. With a total of 12 nominations and six awards, Etornam is the highest award winner in this season.

The grand finale is set to take place on October 19th at the National Theatre, where the remaining contestants, including Etornam, Asakia, Sika, Nana, and Adjorkor, will compete for the coveted title of the Most Beautiful 2025.