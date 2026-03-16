10 hours ago

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service successfully prevented a potential disaster after a fuel tanker carrying thousands of litres of petrol overturned in Wassa Kwabeng, Western Region.

The incident occurred on the Asankrangwa–Sefwi Bekwai road when a DAF fuel tanker (GT 1921-18) loaded with about 18,000 litres of petrol toppled, spilling fuel across the roadway and sparking fears of a catastrophic explosion in the busy township.

Firefighters from the Asankrangwa Fire Station, led by Assistant Divisional Officer II Sylvester Appiah Kubi, quickly responded to the scene. Using foam compounds and a smothering technique, the team contained the fuel spill, preventing any ignition that could have resulted in a fire or explosion.

As a precaution, nearby residents were evacuated, and the public was advised to avoid using naked flames. Traffic along the route was temporarily diverted to protect motorists and pedestrians while emergency responders stabilized the situation.

Police officers were deployed to secure the scene, manage traffic, and prevent attempts to siphon fuel from the tanker.

Later in the day, the remaining petrol was safely transferred into another tanker, allowing authorities to clear the area and restore normal traffic flow.

The driver and his assistant, who suffered minor injuries, were rescued and taken to the Kwabeng Clinic for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

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