Six people have lost their lives, with several others battling injuries, after a horrific road crash escalated into a massive fire at Signboard near Okanta, along the Accra–Nsawam Highway in the Eastern Region.

In a statement released by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Eastern Regional Command said the disaster unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Fire officials said an emergency alert was received at about 4:45 a.m., prompting the immediate dispatch of a rescue team from the Suhum Fire Station. On arrival, firefighters were confronted with a raging inferno involving multiple vehicles.

The blaze had engulfed a fuel tanker loaded with an estimated 54,000 litres of petrol, a VIP passenger bus, three saloon cars, and four motorcycles.

Due to the scale and intensity of the fire, additional support was mobilised from the Bunso Fire Station.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours, eventually bringing the situation under control at 8:24 a.m. The fire was fully extinguished at approximately 11:08 a.m., averting what officials say could have been a catastrophic explosion.

In total, 15 people were affected by the incident—11 males and four females. Three victims were confirmed dead at the scene, while 12 injured persons were rushed to the Nsawam Hospital for emergency care. Of these, 10 critically injured patients were later referred to the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

The GNFS later confirmed that three of the critically injured victims succumbed to their injuries, pushing the death toll to six. Seven others, including both adults and children, remain hospitalised and are responding to treatment.

Preliminary findings point to a dangerous act of fuel siphoning as a possible trigger for the fire. Investigators believe sparks generated during attempts by some individuals to illegally siphon fuel from the tanker ignited petrol vapours, setting off the devastating blaze that swept through vehicles on the highway.

The Fire Service praised the swift response of its personnel, noting that their intervention prevented a far deadlier outcome. It also issued a stern warning to the public against siphoning fuel or approaching accident scenes involving flammable materials.

The Eastern Regional Command expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and reaffirmed the GNFS’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the country.