2 hours ago

The Ghana National Fire Service has launched a nationwide inter market fire safety competition to help curb the persistent outbreak of fires in markets and protect the livelihoods of traders.

The programme was officially launched on Friday, January 16, 2026, at the Mallam Atta Market in Accra Newtown, bringing together market leaders, traders, local government officials, and senior fire officers in a united call for prevention and preparedness.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for the Interior, Dr Gideon Asamoah Tetteh, a Director at the Ministry, praised the Fire Service for what he described as a timely and practical intervention. He urged traders and market leaders to fully embrace the initiative, stressing that market fires can only be prevented through collective responsibility and consistent safety practices.

Chief Fire Officer Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong said the competition goes beyond prizes and rankings, describing it as an effort to protect lives, goods, and families who depend on markets for survival. She explained that the exercise will encourage discipline and everyday habits that reduce fire risks, including safe use of electricity, careful handling of gas and fuel, good housekeeping, and early reporting of fire incidents.

According to her, the real reward is not trophies but safe markets. She noted that when markets are safe, traders are secure, goods are protected, and livelihoods are preserved.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ayawaso Central, Rudolph Collingwood Williams, officially launched the initiative and used the occasion to announce plans to construct a fire post at the Mallam Atta Market. His pledge was welcomed by traders as a major step toward improving fire response and preparedness in the area.

Also addressing the gathering, Charles Ansong Dankyi, Head of Special Projects, highlighted the importance of insurance in helping traders recover after fire disasters, urging market women and men to consider insurance as part of their safety planning.

The Assembly Member for the Mallam Atta Electoral Area, Abubakar Moro, pledged his full support for the programme. The presence of senior officers of the Service, including the Greater Accra Regional Fire Commander, ACFO II Kwame Nisawu Rashid, underscored the strong institutional backing behind the initiative.

Market leaders and traders welcomed the competition and pledged to implement all recommended fire safety measures, expressing hope that it would significantly reduce the frequent fires that have plagued markets in recent years.

The launch was marked by a lively atmosphere as the Fire Service Regimental Band entertained the crowd, adding colour and energy to the event.

Chief Fire Officer Mawusi described the launch as the planting of a seed of fire safety in markets across Ghana, with the aim of nurturing a lasting culture of prevention, preparedness, and shared community responsibility.