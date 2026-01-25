12 minutes ago

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has safely rescued a dog that accidentally fell into a well at Amamorley Canada Junction, thanks to a prompt emergency response that averted a potentially fatal outcome.

Following a distress call, a three-member rescue team led by Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADO I) Nana Kobina Biney was quickly dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, the firefighters carried out a swift assessment and implemented standard animal rescue protocols to protect both the trapped dog and the officers involved.

With careful coordination, the team successfully pulled the dog out of the well without any injuries and secured it after the operation.

Residents who witnessed the rescue praised the firefighters for their quick action and professionalism.

The GNFS has once again reminded the public to properly cover open wells and to report emergencies promptly to help prevent similar accidents involving both humans and animals.