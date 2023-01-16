2 hours ago

A delegation from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), which opened on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The delegation, led by the Head of the GNPC Legal Team, Adwoa Wiafe, who is also the Board Secretary, will be participating in two key discussions- the 'Women Leading the Region to a Sustainable Future' and the 'Scaling-up the African Carbon Market: Bringing Carbon Finance to the African Continent- to be hosted by Austria-based Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL).

SEforALL is an international organization working in partnership with the United Nations, leaders in government, the private sector, financial institutions and civil society with as goal to drive further, faster action toward the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 7, which calls for universal access to sustainable energy by 2030, and the Paris Agreement, which calls for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to limit climate warming to below 2° Celsius.

Renewable energy sources are expected to make up 80% of the total energy capacity in Africa by 2050, especially with the decreasing costs of renewable energy products. The rapid scale-up of renewable energy in China and ASEAN countries offers valuable experiences for Africa - especially on the means to develop green manufacturing that allows benefits from the shifting energy mix to accrue to local communities.

SEforALL, Bloomberg Philanthropists, Climate Works Foundation, the African Climate Foundation and the Chinese Renewable Energy Industry Association (CREIA) are working in partnership to support Africa's Energy Transition through an evidence-driven approach; while exploring opportunities for South-South to accelerate the creation of green manufacturing capacity in Africa as an enabler of the transition.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse, Masdar, to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social and environmental progress.

GNPC delegation will on Tuesday, January 17, take part in the launch of the 'Green Manufacturing in Africa through South-South Cooperation initiative'. The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, taking place at the Innovation Zone, focuses on discussing levers that would enable Africa to industrialise via clean energy and become a leading manufacturing hub for renewable energy in the World.

The opening ceremony also saw organisations from around the world honoured with the Zayed Sustainability Prize for innovations in various fields in the Sustainability space including health, water, education and schools.