Karela United have seen their home grounds, the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park popularly known as the CAM park renovated by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) .

The facility has been given a major face lift with the place being converted into an astro turf pitch from the natural grass.

GNPC agreed to embark on a major face-lift of the CAM Park late 2019 at an estimated cost of $1.89 million.

After the renovation, GNPC the financiers of the Park have handed over the facility for use by Karela at a short ceremony that was attended by the CEO of GNPC, Dr. K.K Sarpong, top Executives of GNPC, management of Karela and Chiefs of Anyinase.

The pitch has now been covered with an Astro turf while a small stand has also been constructed which will alsp house the bench for both home and away teams.

The club is unbeaten at the CAM Park in over 50 matches and returning to the venue will come as great news for Coach Augustine Evans Adottey.

Karela is presently playing against Inter Allies, their match day two encounter on the brand new Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

