2 hours ago

The High Court in Accra has directed lawyers for the Secretary to the National Cathedral’s Board of Trustees, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, also known as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, to properly serve North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the contempt proceedings against the legislator.

Lawyers for the plaintiff filed a contempt application against the MP after he was caught on video kicking an interim injunction obtained in connection with a defamation suit filed against him.

However, the court noted on Tuesday that the MP had not been properly served regarding the contempt application as required by law.

As a result, it directed Rev. Kusi’s lawyers to file the necessary processes with the Speaker of Parliament.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, one of the lawyers for Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stated that the judge’s position indicates that the contempt application has been rejected.

Meanwhile, some party executives and lawmakers who accompanied Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to court have pledged their support for him.

Mr. Ablakwa has mounted a spirited campaign against Rev. Kusi Boateng whom he accused of having double identity.

Rev. Kusi Boateng who is also the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Kusi Boateng has been accused of conflict of interest following some monies he received from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees under a different name.

He however secured a ten-day injunction barring the North Tongu lawmaker from making further “disclosures of private documents, correspondence, communication and property belonging to the applicant” on February 3.

Source: citifmonline