3 hours ago

Ghanaian shot-stopper Kwadwo Osei-Bonsu has sealed a move to Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions FC, exclusively reported by Kolog Bonaventure.

Giants Accra Hearts of Oak SC transferred the goalkeeper to their Ghana Premier League rivals Accra Lions FC after being impressed with his qualities.

The seasoned Ghanaian goalkeeper signed a two-year contract following fruitful negotiations on Tuesday afternoon. The former WAFA SC and Berekum Chelsea FC glovesman, who joined the Phobias in the second round of the 2023/24 season in a three-year deal but failed to make an appearance, is expected to relaunch his career with Accra Lions FC.

He is expected to claim the post when the 2024/25 league season starts, considering his vast experience.

Bonsu is already considered the future of goalkeeping in the Ghanaian domestic league and is tipped as an asset to the country, climbing to the Black Galaxies and Black Stars in no time.

Accra Lions FC, recognizing the importance of a reliable presence between the posts, hopes that the addition of Osei Bonsu will bring stability to their goalkeeping department and contribute to their campaign as they aim to replicate last season's performance.

Lions finished second last season with 10 points behind champions FC Samartex 1996, having amassed 51 points.

Story by Kolog Bonaventure