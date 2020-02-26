28 minutes ago

Ghanaian international gloves-man Razak Abalora was in superlative form for his side Azam FC as they secured qualification to the semi final stage of the Tanzania Federation Cup.

Azam FC faced second division side Ihefu FC in the last eight of the cup competition known for sponsorship reasons as the Azam Sports Federation Cup.

The game ended in a goalless stalemate after full time and proceeded to penalty shootout.

During the shootout, Razak Abalora saved two penalties, before going on to score the final kick to give his side a 5-4 shootout win.

An enraptured Abalora jubilated with his teammates as his heroics powered Azam FC to the FA Cup semifinal.