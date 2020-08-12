27 minutes ago

There is a looming problem between Accra Hearts of Oak and their goalkeeper Richard Attah who the club recently announced had signed a contract extension.

The player's entourage is livid with the management of the club for announcing the that their client has extended his contract whiles negotiations is still ongoing according to Kumasi based OTEC FM.

According the player's camp, they are a long way before reaching an agreement and are shocked as to what the club has done.

Hearts of Oak on Tuesday announced via their various social media handles that they had extended the contract of their goalkeeper.

It seems it was to appease the supporters who were livid and reeling from the departure of star striker Joseph Esso who the club released last Friday.

The phobians on Friday cut lose five players last Friday with the likes of Joseph Esso, Christopher Bonney, Abubakar Traore, Bernard Arthur and Benjamin Agyare all going their separate ways.