5 hours ago

The Paramount Queen Mother of Goaso, Nana Afia Serwaa I, has expressed concern over what she describes as an emerging social trend among female nursing students who engage in relationships with commercial tricycle operators—popularly known as ‘pragia’ riders—in exchange for free or subsidised transportation.

Speaking at the 2026 edition of the Asanteman Nkosuo Honorary Awards held in Kumasi, the Queen Mother warned that such behaviour, often driven by the desire to avoid paying transport fares as low as GH¢2, is gradually undermining the educational focus and future prospects of many young women.

According to her, the situation reflects a worrying shift in priorities among some students, who are choosing short-term conveniences over long-term academic and career goals.

“I have consistently advised them to prioritise their education, which will secure a better future, rather than following men,” she stated, cautioning that such relationships expose young women to risks including teenage pregnancy and potential disruption of their education.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of broader national concerns about youth vulnerability, economic hardship, and the increasing social pressures facing students, particularly in training institutions such as nursing colleges where financial constraints often influence daily decisions.

Beyond raising concerns, Nana Afia Serwaa I highlighted efforts she has personally undertaken to support youth development in Goaso, including facilitating employment opportunities for unemployed young people in a bid to reduce idleness and economic dependence.

The Asanteman Nkosuo Honorary Awards, an annual event that celebrates excellence and recognises contributions to development within Asanteman, also served as a platform for engaging young people on discipline, responsibility, and the values necessary for success.

Speakers at the event emphasised the importance of hard work, integrity, and focus, urging the youth to make choices that would positively shape their futures.

Chairman for the occasion, J.A. Kuffour, Chief Executive Officer of CAKEM Enterprise Ltd and a recipient of an award, advised job seekers to cultivate trustworthiness as a key trait for success in the professional world.