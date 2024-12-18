2 hours ago

The Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area (Goasomanhene), Nana Kwasi Bosomprah, is reportedly dead.

According to pro-Manhyia social media outlet, The Asante Nation, the death of Nana Kwasi Bosomprah was announced by Otumfuo Kyeame Antwi Boasiako during the Asanteman Council meeting on December 16, 2024.

Pro-Manhyia news outlet opemsuo.com, which corroborated the report of the death of the paramount chief, indicated that the demise of Bosomprah was made public when the Asanteman Council convened to adjudicate some cases.

Among the cases were the Tanoso Stool Affairs, which had the Goasomanhene as a member of the committee probing the dispute.

The passing of the chief, opemsuo.com indicated, created a void, prompting an urgent need for a replacement.

The paramount chief, according to reports, has been unwell for some time now.

Nana Kwasi Bosomprah is known for openly criticising the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government and state institutions, including the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

The Goasomanhene made news headlines after he wept in public over the lack of development in his area.

He recently chastised chiefs and pastors for not being truthful about the state of affairs in the country.

Nana Kwasi Bosomprah was installed as the paramount chief of Goaso in 2008.