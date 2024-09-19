2 hours ago

Nana Kwasi Bosomprah, the Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, has called on Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa to address the National Democratic Congress (NDC) concerns about discrepancies in the voter register.

His appeal follows the NDC’s “Enough is Enough” nationwide demonstration on September 17, prompted by the EC’s refusal to allow an external audit of the register.

During a recent meeting with NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Bosomprah urged the EC to conduct an external audit to promote peace and transparency in the electoral process. He argued that if the EC stands by the accuracy of the register, an audit would only enhance its credibility.

The Chief also expressed frustration over the EC’s unwillingness to decentralize the registration process to local villages and districts for improved accessibility. He appealed for the EC to consider the NDC’s demands to maintain peace.

In his address, former President John Dramani Mahama explained that he initially retired from active politics after losing to the NPP in the 2016 elections.

However, he feels compelled to run again due to what he describes as poor governance under the NPP administration led by Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mahama highlighted the hardships faced by the country and emphasized the need for experienced leadership to address the challenges.