Award-winning gospel artist, Piesie Esther, has opened up about the significant role her husband, Enoch Asiedu, plays in her successful career, calling him a blessing from God.

She revealed that he has sacrificed his own career in procurement to manage and oversee her work in the music industry.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Changes show with Roselyn Felli on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Piesie Esther shared that she feels most comfortable and safe working alongside her husband. Their strong bond, she explained, makes him her preferred choice as her manager over anyone else.

“I’m more comfortable and attached to him to the extent that he knows when I’m going somewhere, and if he’s not part of it, I would have to stop. Not that I can’t go and do it, but I’ve become used to it. So he’s part of me," she said.

She also revealed that her husband handles all the videos posted on her social media, and she prefers his work over anyone else’s.

“When I travel without him, I don’t do videos because I wouldn’t like the videos other people will shoot. So through him, God has added a lot to my ministry and life. I can say that God has blessed me through him.”

Piesie Esther acknowledged the significant contribution her husband has made to her career, expressing deep gratitude for his support.