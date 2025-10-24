3 hours ago

Nigerian actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh has opened up about her profound spiritual transformation, revealing how the Holy Spirit healed her from anger and sexual immorality — struggles she says once controlled her life.

In a heartfelt testimony, the actress described her journey as one of divine mercy, surrender, and personal discipline, crediting God for restoring her peace and emotional balance.

“I used to have a fuse so short it could ignite a storm. I destroyed relationships, opportunities, and peace without a second thought,” Tonto confessed. “My anger was not power; it was pain disguised as control.”

She explained that her healing began when she broke down in prayer, choosing to surrender her emotions to God.

“One day, I cried out like a child. I was tired of being ruled by my emotions. And El-Roi, the God who sees me, saw me. He didn’t condemn me — He covered me with mercy and healed me completely,” she said.

Tonto also shared that through her renewed relationship with God, she learned that true strength lies in peace and self-control, realizing that “silence can carry more authority than shouting ever could.”

The actress went on to reveal that she has embraced celibacy as part of her spiritual and emotional growth.

“God delivered me completely. Celibacy has been one of the most powerful experiences of my life. It is not suppression; it is strength,” she stated. “I trained my heart to be disgusted by intimacy without love, because true love is patient and holy.”

According to her, this transformation has brought her inner peace, clarity, and a closer connection with God.

“Now I hear God more clearly. My peace is sacred. If it does not feed my spirit, it does not deserve my energy,” she affirmed.

Her testimony has since drawn praise and admiration from fans and followers, who commended her courage and vulnerability in sharing her journey of spiritual renewal and divine healing.