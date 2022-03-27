1 hour ago

Popular Nigerian gospel artiste, Prince Chinedu Nwadike is reported dead.

Known for his famous song 'God of vengeance', Prince is reported to passed away Sunday afternoon of March 27, 2022.

Newsone Nigeria reported he died after battling blood cancer (Leukemia) and kidney related problem.

Confirming Prince Chinedu Nwadike death, his friend and President at Darlington Ibekwe Organization, Darlington Chidera Ibekwe, took to social media network, Facebook on Sunday afternoon to reveal that the late singer is dead with a picture of him and the singer.

According to Darlington Chidera Ibekwe, Chinedu Nwadike, a former dancer to Igbo gospel singer Gozie Okeke and specific assistant to mobilize former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, just passed away.

“He lost the blood cancer battle a few hours ago in Abuja. When I spoke to him over the phone last week, he told me he had fully recovered from the kidney issue and would be proceeding to India by this coming week for treatment of the blood cancer – Leukemia.

“This is a sad development, we just lost a golden voice. Let us please remember his family in prayers,” Darlington Chidera Ibekwe wrote on Facebook.

The late Prince Chinedu was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and was admitted to the Zenith Medical Centre in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Before his death, Chinedu Nwadike said since his arrival in Abuja, he had been supported by funds, e-money provided to him by celebrities.

His words: “I appeal to Nigerians for help. All Igbo sons and daughters, Nigerians in general. I am at Zenith Medical Centre in Abuja. I need money urgently.”

“Calling e-money, Obi Cubana, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Governor Hope Uzodimma. I call on all important matters of Igbo Nation. I may not remember all your names. All of you have good hearts. Anyidon, I implore you to act. We need money.”