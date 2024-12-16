1 hour ago

President-Elect John Dramani Mahama has shared that he foresaw his victory in the just-ended general elections.

While addressing congregants at the Assemblies of God Church at Osu on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Mahama shared that he knew of his victory even before the election began, as God had spoken to him about it.

According to Mahama, despite God's assurance and his belief in his heart that he was going to win, he had no idea that his victory would be so emphatic and massive, making his comeback both dramatic and historic.

He further opened up about his intimate moments with God, where he cried out to Him, presenting his supplications and asking for His grace in granting and honoring him with a victory.

“I cried onto God and brought my supplications to the Almighty and he responded with bountiful blessings and success and for that, I give him thanks. This victory can only be divine because God assured me in my heart and I knew. He spoke to me and said that he would bless me with success in this election. I did not know that the blessing was going to be so bountiful and that, the victory was going to be so massive and dramatic. I give him all the thanks and blessings for what he has done, not only for me but for the whole of Ghana,” he said.

To climax his victory celebration, a thanksgiving service was held in honor of John Mahama and his family to express gratitude for the support he received during his campaign.

In a video shared on YouTube by Gh Brain, Mahama was joined by his wife, Lordina, their children, siblings, friends, and well-wishers who were all clad in white on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

During his address to the congregation, Mahama shared his heartfelt gratitude to his family and close friends for their unwavering support.

He also thanked the church and its pastors for their prayers and encouragement throughout his journey.