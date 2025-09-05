5 hours ago

Real Oviedo midfielder, Kwesi Sibo, has expressed his delight after receiving a maiden call-up to the Ghana national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali on Monday, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 27-year-old earned a late invitation from head coach Otto Addo as the Black Stars seek to bounce back from their disappointing 1-1 draw against Chad in N’Djamena on Thursday.

“God’s Time is the Best”

Speaking to the media on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, Sibo reflected on the timing of his debut call-up, stressing patience and hard work.

“Every individual player has his qualities, and I always try to improve on mine,” he said.

“As a box-to-box midfielder, you have to work on your stamina, and you have to be tactical as well. If people talk about the Black Stars, I always say that God’s time is the best because all the players that are called up deserve it. So I am always waiting for my time, and I am always waiting for the right time.”

Sibo was instrumental in Real Oviedo’s promotion to La Liga last season, featuring in all three playoff matches. This campaign, he has already made three league appearances, helping the Spanish side adjust to life in the top flight.

His inclusion is expected to add depth and stability to Ghana’s midfield as the four-time African champions prepare for a crucial clash against Mali.

Ghana lead Group I with 16 points from seven matches. Madagascar sit second with 13 points following their 2-0 win over the Central African Republic, while Mali and Comoros are level on 12 points each. The Central African Republic have five points, and Chad earned their first after holding Ghana in Matchday 7.

The Black Stars will be aiming for victory in Accra to maintain their grip on top spot.