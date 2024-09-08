7 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Godwin Agbevor has signed a three-year contract with Austrian club Wolfsberger AC, completing his move from WAFA SC on transfer deadline day.

The deal was facilitated by his agent, Marcel Veerman, who previously managed Augustine Boakye’s transfer to French club St. Étienne.

Wolfsberger AC sees Agbevor as a long-term replacement for Boakye and anticipates that the talented midfielder will have a substantial impact on the team in the coming years.

This transfer represents a pivotal step in Agbevor's career as he aims to establish himself in European football.