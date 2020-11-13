3 hours ago

This is just a reflection of a man who layed his life for his friends and colleagues.

At the point of death, he stood up, took responsibility and asked to die but not his men. Hmmm this has dried my tears.

My write-up today is about us, the living. How many of us can do this for our friends, brothers, nation or a colleague?

We blame people for our errors and irresponsibilities. We accuse everyone but not ourselves, we never own up to anything.

We can't stand by our words neither do we try to stand by our friends!!!

We hide things from friends. We keep things belonging to others, we under declare things that belong to others. With this, how can we stick our neck out for someone?

Rawlings stood up and said, I will die in their place !!!

Wipe your tears and learn reliability and trust as a leader from the death of this leader !!!

Can I ever stand up and say let my people go when death stares me straight in the face?

Lord, grant me that power to lead without betraying my team. May I have people who will say he stood up for us when I am no more!!!

Many of the tributes I am reading are trying to disconnect him from the NDC. I don't want to sound political today because a huge tree has fallen.

Fare thee well Chairman Rawlings.

Kun Fa Yakun