The VII Goiano Seminar on Scenic Production will be held on November 26th and 27th, 2025, from 8 am to 6 pm, at the Anthropological Museum of UFG (Av. Universitária, 1166 – Setor Leste Universitário, Goiânia – GO). The event will bring together artists, researchers, managers, and students to discuss aesthetics, cultural policies, and contemporary challenges of the artistic scene.

This edition celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Municipal Law for Cultural Incentives in Goiânia, recognized as a decisive instrument for the consolidation and strengthening of cultural production in the city.

Promoted by the Higher Education Course in Scenic Production at the Escola do Futuro de Goiás em Artes Basileu França , in partnership with the Anthropological Museum of UFG, the seminar proposes a historical review of the formative processes and the impacts of legislation on the cultural environment of Goiânia. The program includes lectures, roundtables, discussion groups, and special activities dedicated to the development of the performing arts.

In this edition, the seminar also presents the English translation of the law, with a symbolic delivery of the document to artists and authorities from Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, strengthening ties of cooperation and cultural dialogue between Brazil and countries of the African continent. Participation is free.

Registration link: Click Here!

Check out the schedule: https://www.instagram.com/p/DRNAE8Wjjxc/?img_index=3