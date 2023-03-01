4 hours ago

Ghana’s leading indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC), GOIL PLC, has announced reductions in both gasoline and gasoil at the pump effective Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

According to a release by Robert Kyere, Public Relations Manager at GOIL PLC a litre of petrol and diesel is selling at GH¢13.80.

During the last pricing window which ended on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, GOIL sold petrol at Gh¢14.50 per litre while diesel was sold at Gh¢14.90 per litre.

Per today’s announcement, petrol price has been reduced by 70 pesewas while diesel saw a reduction of Gh¢1.1.

Other oil marketing companies are likely to adjust their pump prices later today or Thursday.

Crude oil prices have been hovering around US$83 per barrel.

Last week, BOST took delivery of two cargoes of petrol and diesel under the government’s ‘Gold for oil’ programme.