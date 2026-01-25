2 hours ago

GOIL PLC, an indigenous oil marketing company, has formally handed over two renovated office spaces to the Department of Sociology at the University of Ghana, reaffirming its commitment to supporting quality and accessible education under its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) agenda.

The offices, which had suffered wear and tear over the years and were no longer conducive to academic and administrative work, were renovated by GOIL following a request from the Head of the Department, Prof. Peace Mamle Tetteh.

The project has restored the Department’s General Administrative Office as well as the Office for Graduate Assistants and National Service Personnel, transforming them into functional and welcoming spaces for faculty members, staff, and students.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Prof. Tetteh recounted several attempts made to corporate organisations for support and expressed her appreciation to GOIL PLC for not only responding but doing so promptly.

She particularly commended GOIL’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr. Edward Abambire Bawa, for helping to turn the Department’s long-held aspiration into reality.

The Dean of the School of Social Sciences, Prof. Mavis Dako-Gyeke, also praised GOIL for responding in a timely manner and for its support to the academic community.

She expressed hope that the partnership between GOIL and the Department of Sociology would continue and be extended to the wider School of Social Sciences.

She noted that the initiative aligns with the University of Ghana’s strategic goal of building enduring partnerships to create transformative experiences for students.

Delivering remarks on behalf of GOIL, the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Marcus Deo Dake, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to national development through education.

He added that the project aligns with one of GOIL’s key CSI pillars—supporting access to quality and inclusive education—in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4).

Dr. Dake thanked the Department of Sociology and the University of Ghana for the opportunity to extend GOIL’s “Good Energy” to the academic community.

Also present at the ceremony were GOIL’s Head of Fuels Marketing, Mr. Emmanuel K. Agyiri; the Group Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Robert Nii Lartey; as well as lecturers and students of the Department of Sociology.

The handover marks another milestone in GOIL’s commitment to national development through education and human capital investment, reinforcing its role as a strategic national institution contributing to Ghana’s progress beyond energy supply.