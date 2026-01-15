35 minutes ago

GOIL PLC delivered a strong performance on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in the 2025 financial year, reflecting renewed investor confidence and growing optimism about the company’s strategic direction and long-term prospects.

The year proved to be one of the most robust periods for the Ghanaian equities market in recent times, with the GSE recording a significant rally. Improved macroeconomic stability, easing inflationary pressures and a gradual shift by investors from fixed-income securities to equities combined to create a broadly bullish market environment.

Against this positive backdrop, GOIL PLC emerged as one of the standout performers. The company’s share price surged from GH¢1.52 at the start of the year to GH¢2.96 as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of about 95 percent.

This strong rebound followed a relatively muted performance in 2024, when the share price inched up marginally from GH¢1.50 to GH¢1.52, underscoring the stock’s resilience during a challenging economic period.

The marked improvement in 2025 highlights rising investor confidence in GOIL’s strategic focus, operational efficiency and long-term growth outlook. It also reflects positive market sentiment surrounding the company’s renewed direction under its new management team, led by Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr. Edward Abambire Bawa.

Since assuming office, the current management has placed emphasis on sound corporate governance, operational excellence, financial discipline and accountability — fundamentals that continue to resonate with the investing public.

GOIL’s market performance further strengthens its position as a leading fully indigenous player in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable growth and enhanced shareholder value.