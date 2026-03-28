7 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has emphasised the strategic importance of gold in government’s efforts to unlock the full value of Ghana’s natural resources.

He said the government is pursuing measures to maximise returns from the extractive sector while strengthening oversight and addressing longstanding inefficiencies.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express Business Edition on Thursday, March 25, 2026, Mr Gyamfi explained that the renewed focus on gold forms a key part of President John Mahama’s broader economic reset agenda.

According to him, the President believes Ghana has not fully capitalised on the benefits of its gold resources since independence, and is now seeking to assert greater national control and derive more value from the sector.

Mr Gyamfi noted that the current approach marks a shift away from the country’s traditional reliance on raw extraction toward a more integrated model that prioritises value addition.

He revealed that plans are underway to reposition Ghana not only as a leading gold producer, but also as a major player in refining, trading and marketing gold.

He added that the renewed drive reflects a sense of urgency to transform the sector by expanding beyond extraction into downstream activities that generate higher economic returns.

Mr Gyamfi also highlighted structural challenges that have historically limited the sector’s contribution to national development, including revenue leakages and weak regulatory frameworks.

He said ongoing reforms are designed to address these gaps and ensure that Ghana fully harnesses the potential of its gold resources for sustainable economic growth.