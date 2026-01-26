2 days ago

Gold prices soared to a record high above $5,100 per ounce on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Spot gold rose 2.2% to $5,089.78 per ounce, having earlier touched an all-time peak of $5,110.50. Meanwhile, US gold futures for February delivery also climbed 2.2%, reaching $5,086.30 per ounce.

Gold started 2025 at around $2,640 per ounce and had risen to $3,200 by April of the same year. The surge in prices comes amid growing global uncertainties, including trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump recently threatened to impose higher tariffs on eight European countries starting February 1, 2026, unless Greenland is made available for purchase by the US. Over the weekend, he also warned that Canada could face a 100% tariff if it completed a trade deal with China.

Silver has also performed strongly in early 2026, gaining roughly 20% in the first two weeks of the year and boosting investor profits compared to previous years.

Market analysts expect gold to continue its upward trajectory, potentially reaching $6,000 per ounce this year, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions, robust central bank purchases, and strong retail demand.

The top gold-producing nations currently include China, Australia, the United States, South Africa, Peru, and Russia. Gold prices have set consecutive record highs over the past week, climbing more than 18% so far in 2026.