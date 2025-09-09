4 hours ago

The Gold industry is set to take the global stage as Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, GoldBod, is scheduled to speak at the 2025 Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC), one of the most prestigious gatherings in the international precious metals sector.

The conference, hosted by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), will run from 24th to 25th November 2025 at the iconic Atlantis, Palm Jumeirah.

Now in its thirteenth edition, DPMC has established itself as a premier global platform where policymakers, financiers, technologists, and industry leaders convene to discuss evolving trends, market dynamics, and innovations shaping the future of gold, silver, and other precious metals.

This year, the conference theme, “The Future of Precious Metals: Tariffs, Tokenisation and Trade Flows,” underscores the rapidly changing landscape of international trade and investment in the sector.

Gyamfi is scheduled to speak on Monday, 24th November, during the Mining Workshop, one of the key sessions of the conference.

His presentation, titled “Sourcing Gold from Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mines,” will focus on the role of Ghana’s artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector in global gold supply, regulatory challenges, and sustainable practices.

Ghana has long been recognized as a major player in African gold production, and ASM remains a significant part of the economy, providing livelihoods for thousands of miners while contributing to national gold output.

The conference has sold out, drawing participants from across the globe, including influential figures such as David Tait, CEO of the World Gold Council; Ruth Crowell, CEO of the LBMA; Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC; Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade; Yu Wenjian, Chairman of the Shanghai Gold Exchange; and Zafeer Hussain, Group Head of Global Markets and Treasury Sales, Emirates NBD.

DPMC 2025 promises high-level discussions on key issues affecting the precious metals market, from global tariffs and trade flows to the adoption of blockchain-based tokenisation in trading and investment.