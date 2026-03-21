20 hours ago

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has been named the Overall Best Specified Entity at the 2026 PELT Awards of Excellence, held on March 19 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

The state-owned institution secured the top honour after polling 4,485 votes, outperforming other contenders including the Bui Power Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Consolidated Bank Ghana, and the Volta River Authority.

Receiving the award on behalf of the organisation, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Richard Nunekpeku expressed appreciation to the organisers, the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), for recognising GoldBod’s performance.

“It is a humbling privilege to receive this award, the third of the night. On behalf of the board, management, and staff of Ghana GoldBod, we are grateful for this recognition,” he said.

Mr. Nunekpeku assured that the company remains committed to sustaining its strong performance and meeting targets outlined in its performance agreement with SIGA.

He added that GoldBod will continue to work diligently to maintain its leading position among state-owned enterprises and secure further recognition in the years ahead.