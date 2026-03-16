9 hours ago

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has dismissed allegations circulating on social media indicating that the institution awarded an office renovation contract through sole sourcing and also procured laptops at inflated prices.

In a statement signed by its Media Relations Officer, Prince Kwame Minka, the GoldBod described the claims as false and misleading, stressing its commitment to transparency and accountability in all procurement processes.

Renovation contract not sole-sourced

GoldBod clarified that following its establishment in April 2025, it conducted a comprehensive recruitment exercise to strengthen the workforce of the defunct Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).

As part of the restructuring, more than 300 new staff members were hired and new directorates, departments and units were created.

The Board explained that the expansion made it necessary to move from the former PMMC office at Diamond House, which it described as dilapidated and unable to meet the spatial and operational needs of the new organisation.

To address the situation, GoldBod rented the former Bank of Ghana Head Office located at No.1 Thorpe Road in Accra to serve as its operational base.

According to the statement, the building had previously been described by the central bank as structurally defective and not fit for purpose, prompting the need for renovation and refurbishment works.

Accordingly, GoldBod said it sought approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) on May 26, 2025, to use the restricted tendering method to select a contractor for the renovation.

The approval, according to GoldBod, was granted on June 24, 2025.

It pointed out that three companies were shortlisted and participated in the tender process, with Correca Ghana Limited emerging as the successful bidder.

GoldBod has therefore rejected claims that the contract, reportedly valued at about GH¢11 million, was awarded through sole sourcing.

It added that Correca Ghana Limited completed the renovation works in a timely and professional manner in line with its contractual obligations.

GoldBod also indicated that, in line with Section 42(1)(c) of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140), details of the contract were published on its official website on March 10, 2026.

Laptop procurement not inflated

Responding to a second allegation that it procured 15 laptops at an inflated price of GH¢322,500, GoldBod stated that the procurement was carried out in November 2025 for newly appointed directors and deputy directors.

It explained that approval was obtained from the Public Procurement Authority to use the single-source procurement method because only one supplier at the time had enough units of the specified laptops to meet the organisation’s requirements within the needed timeframe.

According to the statement, the laptops were purchased from GET4LESS Ghana Limited at a total cost of GH¢322,500, translating to GH¢21,500 per unit, inclusive of taxes.

According to the GoldBod, the laptops were Lenovo ThinkPad T14S models with Intel Core i7 processors, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It noted that the price is consistent with the market value of the device, adding that checks on the supplier’s website list the laptop at GH¢21,505.

The GoldBod also stated that commitment authorisation for the transaction was obtained from the Ministry of Finance in accordance with the Public Procurement Act.

It further indicated that the procurement contract was also published on its official website on March 10, 2026, as part of efforts to ensure transparency.

Call to reject misinformation

The GoldBod stressed that the allegations circulating online were attempts by “fake news merchants” to tarnish its image.

It reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, noting that it will continue to publish all contracts it enters into.

The GoldBod urged the public to remain vigilant and disregard what it described as misinformation aimed at creating the impression of wrongdoing where none exists.