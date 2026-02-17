2 hours ago

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced the immediate suspension of applications for certain categories of gold buying licences as part of a strategic reform to modernise and strengthen Ghana’s gold trading system.

In a statement dated February 16, 2026, GoldBod said the suspension applies to new applications for Tier 1 and Tier 2 buying licences, as well as the Self-Financing Aggregator Licence.

“The suspension takes immediate effect,” the board noted, adding that during this period, “the Aggregator Licence will be the only gold trading licensing category open for new applications.”

GoldBod reassured stakeholders that applications submitted prior to the announcement will continue to be processed. “Applications already submitted will not be affected and will be reviewed and issued promptly for those who meet all regulatory requirements and have paid the necessary fees,” the statement said.

The move is part of wider reforms aimed at overhauling Ghana’s gold-buying framework. According to the board, the measures are intended to improve transparency, strengthen compliance, enhance traceability, and ensure greater value retention within the country’s gold trading sector.

GoldBod emphasized its commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders in the industry. “We remain dedicated to building a robust, accountable, and internationally competitive gold trading regime that safeguards the national interest,” the statement concluded, noting that further updates on the revised licensing framework will be shared in due course.