3 hours ago

The GoldBod has convened a stakeholder forum in Kumasi with small-scale miners as part of ongoing efforts to reform Ghana’s gold trading sector and strengthen market structures.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi highlighted progress made so far, key challenges, and current strategies, while inviting stakeholders to provide input to guide the implementation process.

A major focus of the forum was the planned rollout of District Gold Buying Centres, an initiative designed to improve miners’ access to formal markets and promote transparency and fairness in pricing.

According to the Authority, the reforms aim to curb gold smuggling and underpricing while ensuring that small-scale miners receive fair value for their output.

Officials also noted that rising production in the sector continues to generate significant foreign exchange for the country.

GoldBod reaffirmed its commitment to building a more transparent, inclusive, and resilient gold industry, emphasizing that collaboration with miners and other stakeholders is key to sustaining growth and protecting the sector’s achievements.