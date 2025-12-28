3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has reaffirmed the institution’s firm commitment to combating illegal mining and promoting environmentally sustainable practices in Ghana’s gold sector.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points, Mr Gyamfi stressed that environmental protection is at the core of GoldBod’s mandate, noting that decisive steps have already been taken to address the long-standing problem of illegal mining.

According to him, the fight against galamsey has been significantly strengthened under the current administration, with a clear departure from previous approaches. He pointed out that Legislative Instruments 23 and 24, which allowed certain mining activities in protected areas, have been revoked.

“As it stands, mining is no longer permitted in forest reserves, and NAIMOS is actively clamping down on illegal mining activities across the country,” he said, citing ongoing enforcement actions.

Mr Gyamfi further explained that GoldBod has embedded environmental accountability into its operations by criminalising the purchase of gold obtained from illegal mining. He noted that under Section 59 of the GoldBod Act, buying gold from unauthorised mining activities is a punishable offence.

Addressing concerns about the pace of implementing gold traceability measures, the GoldBod CEO described the planned national traceability programme as a major milestone in the sector’s reform.

He said clear timelines have been set for the system to become fully operational, adding that once implemented, every gram of gold purchased by the state will be traceable to its mine of origin and must come from a legally and environmentally compliant source.

Mr Gyamfi acknowledged the challenges posed by decades of unregulated mining and gold smuggling, which have damaged the environment and deprived the country of significant revenue. However, he said GoldBod’s approach seeks to strike a balance between economic gains and environmental protection.

“Our goal is to ensure that Ghana’s gold sector supports national development while safeguarding our natural resources for future generations,” he stated.