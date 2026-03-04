3 hours ago

GoldBod Jewellery is preparing to host the maiden edition of its flagship event, Heritage Village, aimed at showcasing Made-in-Ghana excellence and promoting value addition in locally sourced materials.

Scheduled for March 26 to 28, 2026, at Akwaaba Park in the Greater Accra Region, the event is designed to go beyond a traditional exhibition. Organisers describe it as a cultural experience that traces the journey of Ghana’s natural resources from raw extraction to refined, globally competitive products.

Attendees will gain insight into how raw gold and other local materials are transformed into polished, culturally inspired jewellery that meets international quality standards. The initiative aims to highlight the importance of local value addition in unlocking Ghana’s economic and creative potential.

GoldBod Jewellery says the event will bring together artisans and industry stakeholders whose craftsmanship ensures Ghanaian heritage continues to shine on the global stage.

Heritage Village will feature curated jewellery collections and locally produced creations that blend traditional influences with contemporary design. It will also create space for industry engagement, allowing patrons to interact directly with designers and other key players in the sector.

According to the organisers, the event seeks to bridge the gap between resource extraction and high-end design, positioning Ghana as a serious contender in the global luxury market.

“Heritage Village isn’t just an event. It’s a powerful celebration of Ghana’s brilliance, innovation, and pride,” the company said in a statement.