2 hours ago

The small-scale gold sector has once again demonstrated its significant contribution to the national economy, with the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) and the newly established GoldBod Ghana Gold Board jointly generating over $8.06 billion in foreign exchange between January and October 15, 2025.

The figure represents one of the most successful years in Ghana’s history of gold exports under the small-scale mining regime.

Record Growth in 2025

According to official data released by the PMMC/GoldBod, a total of 81,719 kilograms of gold were exported from the small-scale sector within the first ten and a half months of 2025.

This marks a dramatic increase compared to 63,647 kilograms exported during the same period in 2024, valued at $4.61 billion, and 37,454 kilograms worth $2.19 billion recorded in 2023.

This means that the small-scale gold exports nearly doubled in value between 2024 and 2025, underscoring improved export compliance, tighter regulation, and increased investor confidence in the gold value chain following reforms led by the Ghana Gold Board.

Monthly Performance Breakdown

From the data, May 2025 recorded the highest export value, reaching $1.17 billion from 11,068 kilograms of gold.

This was followed by September 2025, which saw exports valued at $1.16 billion, and April 2025, which contributed $897.6 million.

The smallest volume of exports was recorded in January 2025, yet it still generated over $506 million, a significant improvement over previous years.

Overall, monthly export figures indicate consistent performance across the year, with an average monthly export value of $800 million—a remarkable benchmark for the artisanal and small-scale mining sector.

PMMC And GoldBod Partnership

The partnership between the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) and the GoldBod Ghana Gold Board was initiated to sanitize and formalize Ghana’s small-scale gold trade, which for years had been plagued by smuggling, under-declaration, and loss of revenue.

Prior to 2024, the small-scale mining export sector was largely uncoordinated, with many operators bypassing official channels, leading to significant foreign exchange leakages.

Under the new framework, all small-scale gold destined for export must pass through PMMC’s assay centers, where purity and weight are verified before being certified for international trade.

This reform has not only curbed smuggling but also increased the official export figures, boosting confidence among foreign buyers.

Economic Impact

The $8 billion foreign exchange inflow represents a major cushion for Ghana’s struggling economy, which has been under pressure due to high external debt and inflationary challenges.

With global gold prices averaging above $2,200 per ounce in 2025, the timely regulatory interventions allowed it to capitalize on the bullish market, positioning the nation as one of Africa’s top three gold exporters after South Africa and Sudan.

The Road Ahead

Industry stakeholders have praised the PMMC and GoldBod partnership for its efficiency but called for further capacity-building among small-scale miners to ensure environmental sustainability.

The Ghana Gold Board is reportedly exploring a digitized tracking system for all gold exports to improve data accuracy and prevent illegal exports.

Government officials have hinted that a portion of the revenue generated will be directed toward community development initiatives, mine safety programs, and reclamation projects to address the environmental toll of small-scale mining.