9 hours ago

The Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) will purchase up to 127 tonnes of gold annually from artisanal and small-scale miners as part of a new strategy to strengthen Ghana’s external reserves.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on February 25, 2026, the Minister said the policy forms part of broader measures aimed at safeguarding the economy and ensuring stable participation in the global gold market.

According to Dr Ato Forson, GoldBod will be adequately resourced to enable it to buy more gold directly from local miners.

“Ghana Gold Board shall arrange sufficient funds to acquire about three to four weeks’ worth of gold and ensure continuous market participation. To achieve this objective efficiently, the following policy measures will be implemented in the artisanal small-scale mining sector,” he stated.

Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) remains a significant contributor to Ghana’s total gold output, although the sector continues to face challenges such as illegal mining, gold smuggling, and weak regulatory enforcement.

The Finance Minister further announced a major shift in the marketing and sale of small-scale gold in the country. Under the new arrangement, GoldBod will take full control of off-take agreements and sales of all ASM gold it procures.

“Mr Speaker, the Ghana Gold Board will assume full responsibility for the signing of off-take arrangements and the sale of all ASM gold it procures, effective from March 2026,” he added.

Dr Ato Forson noted that the new approach is also intended to shield small-scale miners from exploitative middlemen while ensuring the state derives greater value from gold production.