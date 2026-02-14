14 hours ago

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced plans to supply refined gold and silver directly to licensed jewellers, following the start of local refining operations in partnership with Gold Coast Refinery.

The two institutions signed a landmark agreement on January 20, 2026, clearing the path for gold refining in Ghana to commence on February 1, 2026. The initiative is expected to create both direct and indirect employment opportunities, with Gold Coast Refinery set to operate around the clock in line with the government’s 24-Hour Economy policy.

Speaking at a meeting with the Jewellers and Fabricators Association on new gold purchasing directives and licensing reforms, GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi stressed that jewellers are licensed as fabricators—not as gold buyers or traders—and must therefore obtain gold only through approved channels. He cautioned that direct purchases from miners and unapproved dealers compromise traceability and threaten ongoing sector reforms.

To boost local value addition, Gyamfi disclosed that beginning in March 2026, licensed jewellers will be able to buy refined gold from GoldBod in standardised weights of 7.75 grams, 15.5 grams, and 31 grams, subject to licence verification.

The move forms part of broader efforts to strengthen transparency, compliance, and sustainability within Ghana’s gold value chain while supporting growth in the jewellery industry.