1 hour ago

A 30-year-old woman Adwoa Duku has stabbed her husband Kojo Nyarko 37 years to death at Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region after cheating on her.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the couple has engaged in a blood covenant banning them from cheating on each other.

The woman later suspected that her husband had broken the covenant and was cheating on her.

She angrily questioned her husband over her suspicions and this brought misunderstanding between them.

Tempers flared up resulting in the woman stabbing her husband with a knife leaving him seriously injured. The husband also stabbed her in return.

The Awutu Bereku District Police Commander, Superintendent Joshua Semonyo said the couple was rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, adding that it was there that the man was pronounced dead.

The woman is at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital receiving treatment, while the body of the man has been deposited at the Winneba Mortuary for autopsy.