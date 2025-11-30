2 hours ago

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has cast doubt on the widely reported “coup” in Guinea-Bissau, describing the incident as a “ceremonial coup” rather than a genuine overthrow of government. Jonathan, who led the international election observation mission to the country, said the circumstances surrounding the so-called coup were unusual and raise serious questions about the intent behind the disruption of the electoral process.

Goodluck Jonathan told journalists that the situation defied every known pattern of military takeovers in the sub-region.

According to him, it was highly suspicious that President Umaro Sissoco Embaló was the one publicly announcing the alleged coup attempt, all while freely interacting with the media and claiming he had been arrested by soldiers.

He noted that Embaló’s ability to communicate without restriction was inconsistent with how real coups unfold, where presidents are typically detained, silenced, or removed from public view.

Election Was Peaceful And Results Were Ready

The former Nigerian leader revealed that the election held on 23 November 2025 had been peaceful, transparent, and had progressed smoothly up to the point of results collation.

By the time the political disruption occurred, Jonathan said, the results were already compiled and ready for declaration.

He therefore urged ECOWAS, the African Union, and other election stakeholders to release the certified results to avoid further political manipulation.

His remarks strongly suggest that Embaló may have been on the verge of losing the election, and that the disruption—labelled as a coup—may have been engineered to prevent the announcement of results unfavourable to him.

Goodluck Jonathan’s comments add to growing speculation that the incident may have been a calculated political manoeuvre rather than a genuine military revolt.

Regional Leaders React Amid Rising Confusion

In a related development, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the military had released President Embaló.

He added that the embattled leader had sought refuge in neighbouring Senegal, further deepening the mystery around the events in Bissau.

President Bio’s statement contrasts sharply with initial reports that Embaló had been detained by rebellious soldiers. The new development is fueling further speculation about whether the incident was staged, misrepresented, or part of a complex internal political strategy.

A Troubled History of Military Interference

Guinea-Bissau has a long history of coups, attempted coups, and political instability since its independence in 1974.

Military interventions have repeatedly derailed democratic processes, making the country one of the most politically fragile states in West Africa.

However, analysts argue that the recent episode is unlike previous takeovers, given the president’s own involvement in announcing and narrating the events.