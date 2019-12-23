3 hours ago

Premier League side Wa All Stars have secured themselves the services of a Slovakian-born coach Goran Barjaktarevic for the upcoming season.

The Eastern European trainer touched down at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday and was met on his arrival by officials of the club.

All stars have high hopes in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season and are therefore upgrading their technical department for an assault on the Ghana league.

The former Premier League winners have been without a coach after former Kaizer Chiefs coach John Paintsil was forced out of his role as head coach due to his lack of the necessary coaching certification.

Goran Barjaktarevichas his work cut out for him as with barely a week to the commencement of the football season he is taking over a new football club.

The Eastern European trainer is expected to be in charge of Wa All Stars when they take on Liberty Professionals in their season opener at their Kael Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

Who is Goran Barjaktarevic

Barjaktarevic is a former Yugoslav soccer player and DFB soccer teacher with German citizenship.

He started his career as a football coach in Germany in 1998 as a DFB-B license trainer in the youth department of VfL Oldenburg.

In 2000 he received the DFB-A license. and took over the A-youth of VfB Oldenburg in the Regionalliga Nord , at that time the highest division of the A-juniors. He held this position until 2005. In the same year it received its DFB soccer teacher license from the German Sport University Cologne ( Hennes-Weisweiler-Akademie).

His last coaching job was in 2018, when he took over Thai top-tier side Chonburi FC.

