Award-winning gospel musician, Mrs Diana Hamilton, has received the Covid-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom. According to her, she took the vaccine a few weeks ago and had wanted to share it immediately with fans and followers.

However, she decided to undergo a bit of monitoring following the numerous stories and misconceptions about the vaccines. “People told me I didn’t have faith that was why I went for the vaccine but the truth is covid is real and not a fiction,” she said.

Mrs Hamilton took to her social media pages to share the video after which she narrated a terrific covid-19 experience which almost claimed her life and that of her husband.

“I had it and so did my husband but it was only God who protected our children because our experience was that bad and no fun at all.

“People we know have died out of it but I am grateful to be alive and I will urge you to appreciate God for my life as well because it was not easy,” she recounted.

To her, it will be important for all and sundry to take advantage of the vaccination once it gets to their vicinity just to protect them from the deadly disease.

“I have not been given money by any hospital or organisation to campaign that covid is real but this is based on my experience.

“I will urge that to clear all doubts about the vaccines, read about them and ask questions don’t make decisions based on hearsay and go for it when it gets to you because it is real,” she urged.