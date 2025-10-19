27 minutes ago

Gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has announced plans to formally dissolve his marriage, expressing concern that his estranged wife might lay claim to his estate after his death — a situation he compared to the ongoing legal dispute involving the widows of Highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM, the “Mebo Wo Din” hitmaker revealed that he intends to visit the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to initiate legal proceedings to officially end the union.

“Looking at what’s going on, I’ve decided to go to the KMA to end my marriage. It’s troubling that after separating from your wife, she could later fight with your family when you’re gone, claiming to be the rightful spouse. She left me, so I’ll take the step to legally dissolve it,” he said.

Boateng’s decision follows years of public discussion about his failed marriage, which he has said caused him significant financial hardship. In earlier interviews, he disclosed that he lost 17 cars and several assets during the collapse of the relationship.

The gospel singer claimed that his former wife influenced him to live lavishly, only to abandon him after relocating to the United States. The aftermath, he added, left him struggling to meet even basic family responsibilities such as paying his children’s school fees.

“I’ll be going to KMA to properly dissolve my ended marriage because of what’s currently happening to Daddy Lumba,” he emphasized.

Boateng’s remarks have reignited conversations about marriage, property rights, and inheritance disputes among public figures in Ghana’s entertainment industry.