2 hours ago

Enigmatic Ghanaian gospel musician Ernest Opoku is set to walk down the aisle next month according to multiple reports in the local media.

The controversial musician has in the past been embroiled in a lot of scandals and sexual escapades among others.

Famous amongst them is the much publicized stunt and media war between Ernest Opoku affectionately called the 'spirit man' and actress Nayas.

The musician who had a relationship with the musician dumped her and it resulted in a drama with Nayas the protagonist.

But all is now in the past as Ernest Opoku will in December marry his fiancée Daniela Esi Amissah although the location of the marriage is not yet known.