2 hours ago

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Rev. Mrs Janet Bossman has passed on.

According to report, the sudden death of the Sunyani based gospel artiste occurred on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Techiman.

Bishop Benjamin Bossman, husband of the late gospel singer announced the sad news through a post on Facebook.

He wrote: “AKOSUA Janet Bossman WHY HAVE LEFT ME SO SOON MY WIFE.”

Janet's career was very promising but death has sadly cut it short.

The cause of her death not yet known.

'May her soul rest well'