Ghanaian gospel sensation Diana Hamilton has raised eyebrows after revealing in a recent interview that she believes she can communicate with ghosts.

The award-winning musician made the revelation during a lively appearance on Hitz FM’s morning show with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Hamilton, speaking about her personality, said, “I’m your classic sanguine… I’m a helpless sanguine,” adding, “I can talk to a ghost unless I don’t want to talk to you.” Her comment left both hosts momentarily stunned, with Doreen Avio reacting with a shocked “Wow.”

She explained that her dominant sanguine personality—about 90 percent of her temperament—fuels her creativity, making her talkative, sociable, and naturally expressive. “Sanguines talk. We’re the life of the party,” Hamilton noted, linking the trait to her brief interest in pursuing journalism.

The hosts also highlighted her versatility, referencing the engaging voiceovers she adds to her social media reels. Hamilton, amused, joked that she rarely revisits them, noting their playful similarity to journalistic work.

Hamilton’s unexpected statement has sparked lively discussion online, adding a surprising and playful dimension to her public persona, while reaffirming the energetic, expressive nature her fans have long admired in her music and media appearances.