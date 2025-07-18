3 hours ago

Ghanaian contingent at the 2025 Gothia cup in Gothenburg, Sweden have made immense progression in their various games at the annual youth tournament that brings juvenile and semi-professional talents of academies and clubs together to compete at the highest level to get the opportunity of attracting top scouts and agents across the world.

Ghanaian teams: Cedar Stars. ProGen FC and Right To Dream Academy represented Ghana at the annual Youth Tournament for the 2025 edition in Sweden as they all featured in various categories namely; B17E, Boys 16, Boys 17, Boys 18 and Boys 14B categories at the tourney.

Cedar Stars

Cedar Stars are an Accra-based juvenile club whose parent club is Inter Allies under the management of Capelli Sport. The team participated in the GOTHIA PUMA TROPHY (B17) at the tournament and have sealed a semi final berth after winning four games and drawing one in their campaign. The will face fellow West African side from Ivory Coast, ASEC Mimosas in the semi finals on Friday, July 18.

ProGen FC

ProGen FC is an Accra-based club formed in 2015 and has fast grown into a prominent Academy in Ghana over the years. The featured in the BOYS U16, BOYS U17, BOYS U18 and BOYS U14B categories. The got eliminated from the BOYS U16 and BOYS U17 categories but have progressed to the semi finals of both BOYS U18 and U14B categories which will both take place on Friday, July 18.

Right To Dream Academy

Right To Dream Academy has been a regular team in the tourney for years and the prestigious Ghanaian football academy have represented greatly this year and have made significant progress in the tourney. The featured in the B17E and BOYS 16 categories as they progressed to the semi finals of both categories but lost the BOYS 16 semi final to Iceland club Breidablik. The boys on the B17E category on the other hand, have made a fabulous progress in their campaign as they won all five games to reach the semi finals of the competition. They will face off with fellow West African team, Beyond Limits from Nigeria in the semi final encounter on Friday, July 18 2025.