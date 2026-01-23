1 hour ago

Ghana has taken a major step towards reshaping the future of its sports sector with the inauguration of the Governing Board of the Ghana Sports Fund, a move aimed at improving how sports are financed and developed nationwide.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams described the moment as the beginning of a new chapter for Ghanaian sport, one built on transparency, accountability and long-term planning.

“For many years, the sports sector has called for a reliable funding mechanism,” Mr Adams said. “Today, that aspiration is becoming a reality.”

He explained that the Ghana Sports Fund is designed to address long-standing challenges around uneven and unpredictable funding, which have affected athletes, federations and infrastructure development.

“This Fund will mobilise resources transparently for athlete development, grassroots sports, infrastructure and capacity building,” he said. “It introduces planning where there was uncertainty, equity where there was imbalance, and accountability where there was discretion.”

The Sports Fund is the result of years of advocacy and policy work, backed by political commitment under President John Dramani Mahama. The process began with a Cabinet Memorandum, moved through parliamentary approval of the Sports Fund Bill, and was formalised into law as Act 1159 after presidential assent.

Mr Adams stressed that while the Fund itself is a powerful tool, its success will depend on leadership and discipline. Addressing members of the newly inaugurated Governing Board, he urged them to place integrity and fairness at the centre of their work.

“Your decisions must reflect transparency and strategic thinking,” he said. “This Fund must serve sport, not interests. It must reward performance, not proximity.”

He also challenged sports federations and athletes to adapt to the new system by submitting structured proposals with clear programmes and measurable outcomes, arguing that this approach would help young people see sport as a viable career path.

“If we get this right, Ghana’s presence on the continental and global stage will grow stronger,” he added.

The ceremony brought together government officials, sports administrators, and federation representatives . The responsibility now rests with the Governing Board to ensure the Fund is managed effectively and in the best interest of Ghanaian sport.

The board is chaired by Prof Koryoe Anim-Wright, with Dr David Wuaku serving as Fund Administrator. Other members include Azumah Nelson, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Ernest Thompson, Wilhelmina Asamoah, Duah Alhassan Oteng, Deborah Adei Djanie, Belinda Plange, Hon Rachel Florence Appoh and Hon Dickson Kyere-Duah.

As Ghana embarks on this new approach to sports financing, Mr Adams expressed optimism that the Sports Fund would help unlock talent, strengthen institutions and build a more resilient sports ecosystem for the future.