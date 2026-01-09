2 days ago

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to the development of the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone (GCSEZ), describing the project as a key pillar of Ghana’s industrialisation and export-led growth agenda.

She noted that the initiative strongly aligns with major government programmes, including the 24-Hour Economy policy and the Accelerated Export Development strategy, both aimed at boosting productivity, expanding exports and creating jobs.

The proposed special economic zone, located at Bewuadze in the Gomoa Central District, is expected to comprise industrial parks, residential apartments, eco-parks and other modern facilities. Its strategic position along the Lagos–Abidjan corridor — a major trade route accounting for about US$300 million in annual trade — gives it significant potential to serve as a major hub for regional commerce and industry, according to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

During a visit to the project site, Professor Opoku Agyemang assured stakeholders of government support to ensure the successful implementation of the zone. She highlighted its capacity to generate hundreds of thousands of jobs, drive industrial expansion and significantly transform Ghana’s economic landscape.

“The project fits squarely within our national development priorities, including the 24-Hour Economy and the Accelerated Export Development programme,” the Vice President stated.

She further emphasised that the government would mobilise all relevant state institutions to provide the needed technical, regulatory and policy support to facilitate the project’s realisation.

The AfCFTA Secretariat has also expressed strong backing for the initiative, urging African financial institutions to support the development of a robust local market for African goods, especially in the face of increasingly challenging global economic and trade conditions.

Designed as a competitive production and export hub powered by renewable energy, the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone is expected to attract significant investment, strengthen Ghana’s role in regional trade and create substantial employment opportunities for Ghanaians.