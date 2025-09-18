3 hours ago

The Government of Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Ghana Employers Association (GEA) to address labour market challenges and create more employment opportunities for citizens.

Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Dr. Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, made the pledge during the Association’s 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Accra. He emphasized that collaboration with the private sector is essential for expanding access to decent and sustainable jobs.

“Government is prepared to work closely with employers to address the challenges they face and ensure that we create more jobs for our people,” Dr. Pelpuo assured.

Chief Executive Officer of the GEA, Alex Frimpong, called on government to prioritize cedi stability, stressing that persistent currency fluctuations continue to undermine competitiveness and erode business confidence.

The AGM, which brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and labour experts, provided a platform to deliberate on strategies to strengthen Ghana’s business environment and drive inclusive economic growth.